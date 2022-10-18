Expand / Collapse search

Houston police searching for 2 missing girls, ages 10, 11

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 10 and 11-year-old girl who were last seen on Tuesday evening. 

Authorities are looking for Kamiah Perryman, 11, and Amirah Perryman, 10.

Kamiah Perryman (left) and Amirah Perryman (right) (Source: Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit)

They were both seen leaving the 6000 block of Hollister Street around 6:15 p.m. in an unknown direction of travel. 

Amirah was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black jeans, and Kamiah was wearing a black hoodie and gray pants

Amirah is described as a Black female, 4-foot-tall, 70 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 

Amirah Perryman (Source: Houston Police Department)

Kamiah is described as a Black female, 4'4" tall, 70 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. 

Kamiah Perryman (Source: Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit)

If you have any information on where Amirah or Kamiah are may be, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840