An undercover Houston Police Department officer was shot at while patrolling in an unmarked vehicle in southeast Houston. It happened around 11:45 p.m. near Idaho Street and Scott Street.

HPD says the shooting occurred when at least one suspect fired two shots before running away.

Police quickly set up a perimeter and began searching the area. Several individuals have been detained for questioning, and authorities are working to find out if they are connected to the shooting. The search is ongoing, with K9 units and helicopters assisting in the effort.