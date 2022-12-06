Houston police reminding residents to be aware of surroundings ahead of the holidays

A recent rash of bold and Brazen robberies here in the Houston area has police reminding residents to stay vigilant this holiday season.

"The best friend for criminals is you being distracted," said Houston Police Community Officer Jesus Robles.

It's no secret that around the holiday season robbers become more brazen because they know people are out with cash and making pricey purchases.

"You've got people out there that want to take advantage of that," Robles said.

Over the past 30 days, we've seen several of these robberies' play out on camera.

HPD reminds people that the best line of defense this holiday season is paying attention to your surroundings.

"A lot of people distracted out there and too focused on what they're buying and allowing themselves to be victimized; these robberies for the most part are crimes of opportunity," said Robles.

He says when you're out shopping pay attention to the faces around you and make sure no one is watching you or following you.

Also, when you're driving home from making big purchases; keep an eye on that rearview mirror.