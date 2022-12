Police say a technician was attacked while servicing an ATM in southwest Houston.

It happened a month ago on Bellaire near Hillcroft.

The technician told police a man tried accessing the open ATM, so he grabbed him and wrestled with him until he said he had a gun.

The tech then backed off and the man ran away.

It's unclear if he got away with money.

If you know who the suspect is, call police.