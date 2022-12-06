The Stafford Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving an off-duty Houston police officer. The shooting occurred at 3219 Main Street in Stafford, on Friday, December 2, about 1:40 p.m.

According to special investigators, the HPD officer was in uniform working an extra employment job when he observed what he believed to be a robbery of a FedEx delivery vehicle. The officer took action to stop the robbery and discharged his duty weapon at least one time at the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene. It is unknown if the robbery suspect was injured.

The HPD officer involved in the shooting was not injured. He was sworn in as an HPD officer in May 2021 and is assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.



The Stafford Police Department and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office are conducting investigations into this incident.

Any inquiries or anyone with information in this case should contact Stafford PD at 281-261-3950.



As customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents, the case is being investigated by the Special Investigations Unit and the Internal Affairs Division.

