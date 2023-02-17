A police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash during a chase on the west side of Houston, officials say.

The incident began when officers received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from a hookah lounge near Hillcroft and Richmond.

MORE: 17-year-old male student shot, killed near Galena Park Community Center

Police say officers quickly spotted the vehicle and started to pursue it, but the vehicle continued to evade.

Officers followed the vehicle to an intersection at Memorial and Voss. Police say the lead officer, who was trying to attempt a PIT maneuver in a safe place, attempted to go through the intersection but ended up striking a citizen’s vehicle.

MORE: Fentanyl, hundreds of stolen credit cards, other items seized

According to HPD, the citizen was not injured, but the officer was taken to the hospital with some minor injuries.

Police say other officers took the suspect with the stolen vehicle into custody a little bit further down the road.