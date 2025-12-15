Houston weather: Nearly freezing Monday in the 30s, rain chances this week

The Brief Chilly, Dry Monday Mid-week showers with milder air returning Brief late-week cooldown, then a spring-like weekend



Bundle up before you head out the door as temperatures are nearly freezing this morning. As we head into the afternoon, we'll get some sunshine, but temperatures will still remain chilly with dry air.

Cold start to the week

This morning brought the coldest temperatures since February 20th. We avoided a hard, serious freeze, but is was the first official freeze of the season. Sunshine returns today, but temperatures stay on the chilly side with very low humidity. After sunset tonight, it will get cold again, but overnight lows should stay well above freezing.

Mid-week showers with slight warming trend

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures begin to rebound as winds turn more southerly. Clouds will increase, and this will bring the next chance for scattered showers. While widespread heavy rain is not expected, periods of light to moderate rain are possible as warmer, more humid air returns.

Cooler again briefly, then warmer weekend

A weak front late in the week will knock temperatures back down briefly, bringing a short cooldown with drier air on Friday. That chill won’t last long. By the weekend, warmer air quickly returns, with highs climbing well above average with expected highs in the upper 70s - a big contrast to the cold start this week. The long-term forecast favors above average temperatures through Christmas.