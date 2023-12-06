Houston police officer injured in 'ambush-style' shooting released from the hospital

A Houston Police Department sergeant who was shot multiple times in an "ambush-style attack" on Saturday has been released from the hospital.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said Sergeant Mauricio Valle was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

The incident began shortly after 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of Harwin. That’s where, the chief says, the sergeant and two other officers on the Crime Suppression Team spotted a man suspected in multiple burglaries and an aggravated assault who was driving a silver car.

Chief Finner says the suspect then drove to the 5800 block of Parkersburg, where he and a female got out of the car and started casing businesses.

The sergeant drove up to the 7000 block of Harwin looking for the suspect. At some point, Chief Finner says, there was an "ambush-style attack" and the suspect fired multiple shots into the sergeant’s passenger side window.

The sergeant managed to get out his car and return fire, striking the suspect, the chief says.

HPD says the suspect ran from the scene and was found a short time later around the corner of a building. Police administered first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sergeant was shot multiple times in the arms and legs, and Chief Finner says the sergeant's ballistic vest took a bullet. Other officers applied tourniquets to the sergeant’s injuries, and he was then taken to the hospital.

Finner said in a statement on social media, "A big thank you to the amazing staff at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and the people of Houston for their prayers and ongoing support."