Houston police: Man shot and killed next to pickup truck
HOUSTON - Authorities in Houston are investigating the deadly shooting of a man on Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Oxford Street near 5th Street.
According to police, Precinct 1 constables heard gunfire in the area and went to the location.
Authorities say they found a man dead next to a pickup truck on the roadway.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
Homicide investigators responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
