Body found in west Houston
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a body was found in west Houston late Wednesday morning.
Houston: Body found on South Barker Cypress
What we know:
Police say a call came in just before noon on Wednesday. Officers responded and found the body along South Barker Cypress Road near West Houston Airport.
An autopsy will determine the person's cause of death.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can do one of the following:
- Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600
- Send anonymous top Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police