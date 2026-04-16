Body found in west Houston

The Brief A 911 call came in Wednesday about a body seen along South Barker Cypress Road. The person's cause of death is under investigation. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



An investigation is underway after a body was found in west Houston late Wednesday morning.

Houston: Body found on South Barker Cypress

What we know:

Police say a call came in just before noon on Wednesday. Officers responded and found the body along South Barker Cypress Road near West Houston Airport.

An autopsy will determine the person's cause of death.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous top Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)