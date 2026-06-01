The Brief A SWAT standoff is underway at an apartment complex on Katy Gap Road. The sheriff's office says a man shot his girlfriend. He is reportedly armed.



A SWAT standoff is underway at a Katy-area apartment complex after a man allegedly shot his girlfriend on Monday.

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident is unfolding at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Katy Gap Road, near Kingsland Blvd.

The sheriff says a man allegedly shot his girlfriend and is now barricaded inside the unit. Authorities believe he is armed.

The woman was critically wounded, the sheriff says.

What's next:

Harris County deputies and SWAT officers are at the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.