Katy SWAT standoff: Man allegedly shot girlfriend
KATY, Texas - A SWAT standoff is underway at a Katy-area apartment complex after a man allegedly shot his girlfriend on Monday.
What we know:
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident is unfolding at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Katy Gap Road, near Kingsland Blvd.
The sheriff says a man allegedly shot his girlfriend and is now barricaded inside the unit. Authorities believe he is armed.
The woman was critically wounded, the sheriff says.
What's next:
Harris County deputies and SWAT officers are at the scene.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.