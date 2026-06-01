The Brief Djamal Benamirouche, 48, is charged with criminally negligent homicide. He allegedly struck a motorcycle with his car, causing the rider to be ejected. The motorcyclist died at the hospital.



A man has been charged after a crash on Westheimer Road in Houston left a motorcyclist dead, police say.

Djamal Benamirouche, 48, is charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Djamal Benamirouche (Photo: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

The crash occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 7900 block of Westheimer Road, near Stoney Brook Drive, in west Houston.

Police say Benamirouche was driving a Lexus ES350 eastbound on Westheimer Road, and a 39-year-old man was also riding a motorcycle in the adjacent lanes.

Police say Benamirouche abruptly changed lanes multiple times to try to get over to the far left lane to make a U-turn, and he ended up striking the motorcycle with his Lexus.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle. He died at the hospital.

Police say Benamirouche remained at the scene and was arrested.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not publicly identify the motorcyclist.