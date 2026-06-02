Houston weather: Steamy Tuesday, heat and humidity throughout this week

The Brief Steamy Tuesday Rainy Weather Returns Through The Weekend Tropics Remain Quiet



It's a steamy Tuesday, and the hot and humid conditions stick around for the week.

Steamy weather settles in

Expect a hot and humid week across the Houston area with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. When you add in the humidity, feels like temps will peak up to 103 degrees. So please take it easy in the heat and drink plenty of water.

Scattered showers & storms will be possible, with steamy conditions in between the rain.

A wetter pattern develops

Storm chances increase beginning Tuesday and last through at least Saturday as a weak front blends with tropical moisture over Southeast Texas. Scattered showers and storms become more common through the week, and some could be heavy at times. Biggest chance for widespread rain will be Friday and Saturday. Keep the rain gear close by.

New hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin

There are no immediate tropical concerns for Houston, but tropical moisture could lead to downpours locally later this week. Visit Fox26Houston.com/tropics for more information and to check out our daily tropical updates.