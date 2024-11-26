Houston Police investigate fatal U.S. 290 motorcycle crash

article

The Houston Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 46-year-old man early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Northwest Houston on U.S. 290 Northwest Freeway near I-610.

Crash investigators say the driver of a green Ninja ZX Kawasaki motorcycle was speeding on the Northwest Freeway and tried to pass a tan Chrysler 300, but crashed into the Chrysler.

The driver of the motorcycle lost control, laid the motorcycle down and fell off the bike.

Another vehicle, a red Nissan Altima, then ran over the motorcycle driver as he was lying on the freeway.

He died on the scene.

The drivers of the Chrysler and the Nissan stayed at the scene and were questioned and released. Neither were injured in the crash.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has not released the identity of the motorcycle driver.

The investigation is continuing.