Houston Police Department searching for missing woman

Houston Police are searching for Emmishae "Emmi" Kirby.

Police say the woman was last seen Friday, Sept. 18 on Dairy Ashford and I-10 West in Houston.

Kirby stands at 4-foot-9 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kirby can contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1816 or the family at 281-300-2393.

