Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has copped to a colossal failure by the law enforcement agency he heads.

In what is certainly the most consequential scandal since the notorious Harding Street drug raid, Finner identified 4,017 cases of alleged sexual assault administratively suspended for "lack of personnel" - investigations essentially kicked to the curb back to 2016.

"Am I proud about this? No, I'm angry, okay, because I know we are better, and we are going to make it right, and we will make it right. We are still short of staff and some people say 2,000 officers, so we do the best that we can do, but that's not good enough when we are not investigating sexual assaults," said Finner.

SUGGESTED: Harris County Sexual Assault Response Team releases report on cases, officials discuss shortfalls

Finner says he first became aware sexual assault cases were being suspended for lack of manpower in 2021 and ordered the practice stopped. He says an internal investigation is underway to determine why that explicit command was disobeyed.

"It was unacceptable then. It is unacceptable now," said Finner.

In the meantime, the Chief has assigned 32 additional investigators to re-open the suspended cases and contact victims.

"Anybody that has been a victim, let's be darn sure that we touch them and give them the respect they need and help them get justice. One thing I am not going to do is take victims on a roller coaster ride, so when I give out information I want it to be factual and true," said Finner.

Labeling it "a dark day" for his Department, Finner warned the number of investigations covertly suspended for lack of personnel may rise and conceivably extend to other categories of crime.

When pressed to assess his accountability, the Chief responded.

CRIME: Houston woman arrested for trafficking nearly 300 pounds of marijuana: sheriff

"Yes, I am accountable for the entire department. I am not responsible for each and every individual, for everything that they do, especially when there has been some direction to do the right thing," said Finner.

For the survivors of sexual assault awaiting justice, Finner was penitent.

"We owe them an apology and especially those victims and not just an apology. We've got to make it right for them as best as we can," said Finner.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire says he's met with Finner and discussed the problem.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE \

"I'm going to be given a report and we will hold people accountable. The main thing is it won't happen going forward. We are going to emphasize public safety and that means investigating every case," said Whitmire.

FOX 26 sought and received comment from the Houston Area Women's Center.

"Survivors will continue to pay a high price when there are not clear practices on investigating and supporting sexual assault survivors. For a survivor to find the courage to come forward and report their attack, and then to wait and watch as their case gets suspended can add immeasurable trauma. Across the country, law enforcement systems are put in place to respond and investigate violent crimes, yet we are experiencing system failure in the fourth largest city in the nation," said HAWC in a prepared statement.