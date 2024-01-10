Harris County Sexual Assault Response Team speaks on systemic shortfalls

On Wednesday, county leaders held a press conference to address the systemic shortfalls and recommendations found by the Harris County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART). The SART inaugural biennial report reveals the state of sexual assault in Houston and Harris County.

SART agencies include medical providers, law enforcement agencies, community advocates, and the criminal justice systems in Harris County. The team is committed to the implementation and maintenance of a comprehensive, trauma-informed system of intervention and care for survivors of sexual assault.

Kim Ogg, the District Attorney, Chief Troy Finner, of the Houston Police Department, and Adrian Garcia, the county commissioner, were some leaders who spoke at the event. The team discussed the shortfalls and recommendations to improve the reporting of sexual assaults.

The report shows there were 3,779 sexual assaults reported to law enforcement in Harris County in 2021. In the state, 14,972 rapes were reported to law enforcement. The Texas Department of Public Safety recorded the numbers.

The Houston Area Women's Center reported 6,436 calls for help through the HAWC Sexual Assault Hotline. The organization accompanied 311 survivors to the hospital and provided 9,498 services to sexual assault survivors.

Between January 2022 and August 2023, only 12% of sexual assault charges filed resulted in a conviction.