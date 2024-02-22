A Houston woman was arrested in Nevada after being found with pounds of marijuana, according to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.

Tatiana Ruiz faces charges of trafficking marijuana, obtaining/possessing another individual's credit/debit card, and operating a vehicle at a speed exceeding the posted limit by 1-10 miles per hour after being pulled over on Feb. 17.

CRIME: Houston crime: Man sentenced to life for fatally shooting ex-girlfriend's neighbor during dinner gathering

According to Mineral County sheriff, deputies conducted a traffic stop of a White Chrysler Pacifica with an Arizona license plate on U.S. 95, almost 10 miles south of Hawthorne.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Tatiana Ruiz (Courtesy of Mineral County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they were suspicious of the driver's behavior and K9 Rex was called to the scene to search the car. The dog alerted authorities and after a search deputies found 298 pounds of marijuana concealed in six large black duffle bags.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The estimated street value of the seized drugs amounts to $1.2 million, as reported by the Drug Enforcement Administration website.

Ruiz was placed under arrest and booked into the Mineral County Detention Center.