A Louisiana man has received life behind bars for shooting his ex-girlfriend and her neighbor during a dinner party at her apartment. The incident on June 29, 2022, resulted in the death of the neighbor, Brittani Simmons, a 23-year-old mother.

Brittani Simmons (Courtesy of Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s Office)

"This was such a senseless crime—neither of these women deserved to be shot—Brittani was just an innocent neighbor who was over for dinner," Hogue said. "This was the right result because this defendant has shown that he is not just a danger to our community but to any community he is in."

Kentrell Obrien Brumfield, 36, had relocated from Farmerville, Louisiana, to Houston and was previously in a relationship with the woman who hosted the gathering. Earlier in June 2022, he was charged with robbery and assault against her.

Kentrell Obrien Brumfield (Courtesy of Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg's Office)

"Our office takes all allegations of domestic violence so seriously because we see, far too often, that it escalates to murder," District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Less than a month later, Authorities say Brumfield forcibly entered her apartment in north Harris County while she was dining with Simmons. He opened fire, fatally shooting Simmons and causing serious harm to his ex-girlfriend. Brumfield left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The following day, he was apprehended in Mississippi after a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Brumfield resisted arrest by firing shots at the officers, though no injuries were reported during the altercation.

After a four-day trial, a Harris County jury swiftly convicted Brumfield of murder in just 16 minutes of deliberation. The judge subsequently handed down a life sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Lara Hogue and ADA John Hyde prosecuted the case. Hogue emphasized Brumfield’s history of domestic violence and prior convictions for similar offenses in Louisiana.



