Houston police say a chase with a stolen vehicle ended in a fiery crash and one person in the hospital.

Police say the pursuit began just after 5:30 a.m. in the 9700 block of Westheimer Road when they ran a vehicle’s information and it came back as stolen.

MORE: Alief ISD assistant teacher shot several times, found dead in backyard

According to police, the pursuit continued until the vehicle crashed at Sage Road and West Alabama Street. The vehicle caught on fire.

Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear if it was the driver or someone else. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.