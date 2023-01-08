Authorities are piecing together what led up to an Alief ISD employee's death after she was found shot several times in her backyard.

Initial details from the Sugar Land PD are a little before 10 p.m. officers got a call about shots fired from neighbors in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills. Arriving investigators found a woman, identified as Wendy Duan, 28, dead from several gunshot wounds in the backyard.

No one else was at the home when officers arrived, but it's believed the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident. As a result, authorities may have identified a possible shooter, but have not released their information to the public, as of this writing.

Officials with Alief ISD confirmed Duan was an elementary school assistant teacher, who was employed with the district since 2017.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of Alief ISD employee Wendy Duan," the district said in a statement.

No additional details have been shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

