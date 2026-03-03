Houston weather: Humidity, rain chances building up

The Brief Mild and Muggy Nights, Warm & Humid Afternoons Hit and Miss Showers This Week Heavy Rain & Storm Potential Increasing by Weekend & Early Next Week



Great weather continues at NRG Park for tons of Houston Rodeo events.

Mild, muggy weather again for the rodeo

Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low to mid 80s and plenty of humidity for the afternoon.

Evenings stay mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 overnight.

Few hit-and-miss showers through Friday; storm possible north

Moisture increases tonight, bringing spotty showers or a storm Wednesday. The higher severe risk stays north of Houston.

Rain chances remain 20–30% through Friday — look for brief showers between dry periods. The best chance for storms through Friday will stay north and northwest of Houston up around Huntsville and College Station.

Storm threats by the weekend

An active pattern sets up this weekend as disturbances tap Gulf moisture. Houston sits near the southern edge of the stronger storm zone that will affect North Texas throughout the week.

Plan for scattered storms and occasional heavy downpours this weekend. There could be a few severe storms and possibly a few flooded streets. So keep checking back for updates.

Image 1 of 2 ▼