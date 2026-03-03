U.S. representative for Texas’ 8th Congressional District: Primary election results

The Brief See results for the primary election for U.S. representative of Texas’ 8th Congressional District. The current representative, Morgan Luttrell, is not running for re-election.



Republicans and Democrats cast their votes Tuesday to decide who will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election for U.S. representative of Texas’ 8th Congressional District.

Primary results

Democratic primary

Laura Jones won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Texas' 8th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

Republican primary

Jessica Steinmann won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Texas' 8th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

About Texas’ 8th Congressional District

By the numbers:

In the primary election, two Democrats and six Republicans were vying for a spot on the November ballot.

Big picture view:

Texas' 8th Congressional District has historically been a Republican district.

After mid-decade redistricting, the district now includes Waller County and portions of Montgomery County, Walker County and Harris County.

The current representative, Morgan Luttrell, is not running for re-election after first being elected in 2022 and serving two terms.