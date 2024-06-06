Houston police are searching for a suspect in the South Side area who was involved in a brief chase and allegedly hit a woman, killing her.

According to the initial investigation, officers began a pursuit of a possible wanted fugitive around 8:25 p.m. on Scott Street and the South Loop.

At some point in the chase, Houston police reported the suspect hit a woman in the 3400 block of Rebecca Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a vehicle was found in a ditch in the area, but it is unknown if it was the suspect's vehicle.

Houston police are still searching for the suspect at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as we more information becomes available.