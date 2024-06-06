A 19-year-old was shot in an officer-involved shooting on Tanglewilde Street in Houston on Wednesday after a family member informed them about a possible break-in, police say.

Houston Police Department patrol officers were called to an apartment complex after a resident saw on a security camera three men were breaking into the apartment unit. One of the suspects even turned the camera downward, officials report.

According to authorities, the resident called family, before calling 911, and one of their 19-year-old family members arrived at the scene before police. When the family member arrived, the suspects were no longer at the apartment.

Officers J. Simon and S. Salameh arrived on the scene and saw a man matching the description of one of the burglary suspects in the area. They asked the man to stop and claim he had a weapon pointed in their direction. The officers shot their weapons, hitting the 19-year-old once in the leg.

Houston police confirmed the man was the family member of the apartment's resident. Officials say he was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating if the man fired a shot at the officers during the incident.

Simon and Salameh have been officers with HPD since August 2020 and May 2021, respectively.

As is protocol, the officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.