Houston officer-involved shooting: Suspect hit near Tanglewilde Street

The Houston Police Department officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Details are limited but HPD states authorities responded to 2630 Tanglewilde Street after shots were fired around 3:30 p.m.

Initial information states one officer fired their weapon and a suspect was injured.

No other information has been released at this time. We will continue to update this article as more details are released.