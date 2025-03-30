Brazoria County: Two killed in fiery wrong-way crash on SH 288, Manvel police say
MANVEL, TEXAS - Two people are dead after a single-car crash on SH 288 overnight, according to Manvel Police.
Deadly SH 288 crash
What we know:
Manvel officers and paramedics responded to a crash at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. The crash was reported on SH 288 near Croix Road.
When they arrived at the scene, officials say they found a Tesla Model S "fully engulfed in flames."
Two people were found inside the vehicle, but were pronounced dead. Police identified the victims as 45-year-old Alexander Conwell of Houston and 36-year-old Janica Oliphint of Pearland.
It's believed that the vehicle was going south in the northbound lanes of the highway before crashing into a concrete barrier.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.
What we don't know:
Police say it's not clear if alcohol played a role in the accident. Toxicology results are pending at this time.
The Source: Source: Manvel Police Department