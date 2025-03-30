Brazoria County: Two killed in fiery wrong-way crash on SH 288, Manvel police say

The Brief Two people were found dead after a single-car crash on SH 288, police say. Police believe a Tesla Model S was going south in the northbound lanes before crashing into a barrier. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



Two people are dead after a single-car crash on SH 288 overnight, according to Manvel Police.

Deadly SH 288 crash

What we know:

Manvel officers and paramedics responded to a crash at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. The crash was reported on SH 288 near Croix Road.

When they arrived at the scene, officials say they found a Tesla Model S "fully engulfed in flames."

Two people were found inside the vehicle, but were pronounced dead. Police identified the victims as 45-year-old Alexander Conwell of Houston and 36-year-old Janica Oliphint of Pearland.

It's believed that the vehicle was going south in the northbound lanes of the highway before crashing into a concrete barrier.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

What we don't know:

Police say it's not clear if alcohol played a role in the accident. Toxicology results are pending at this time.