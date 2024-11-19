Houston police charge man accused of robbing elderly man in bank parking lot

article

The Brief Houston Police say an 81-year-old man was robbed in a bank parking lot on Nov. 7. They arrested 29-year-old Chance Stafford after a brief chase. Police say they are looking for two other men who were with Stafford at the time.



The Houston Police Department says charges have been filed against a man accused of robbing an 81-year-old man in a bank parking lot earlier this month.

Chance Deante Stafford, 29, is charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

Police say an 81-year-old man was getting in his vehicle in a bank parking lot in the 6700 block of Capitol just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 7 when a man opened his passenger door.

Stafford is accused of grabbing a bag in the man's passenger seat and assaulting and overpowering the elderly man when he tried to stop him.

Stafford and two others left the scene in a blue Toyota Camry that was later found by Houston Police, Metro Police and deputy constables.

Police say the men led law enforcement on a chase that ended with the men crashing into a light pole on South Wayside. The men ran away from the crash.

Officers were able to locate Stafford, and he was arrested.

Police are still searching for the other two men. They believe the men might be connected to other robberies in Houston and Harris County.