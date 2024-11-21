Houston police charge 2 for 2023 kidnapping, murder of men found along Buffalo Speedway

article

The Brief Houston police have charged two men with capital murder in a 2023 deadly shooting. Noble Lawrence and Desundre Whitfiled were charged with capital murder. The victims were identified as 47-year-old Robert Boyd and 27-year-old Darryl Lewis.



Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of two men found shot to death on Buffalo Speedway in 2023, Houston police said.

Noble Lawrence, 39, was arrested Tuesday by the South Gessner Patrol Tactical team and charged with capital murder.

Desundre Whitfield, 33, was arrested July 26 and charged with aggravated kidnapping in connection with the shooting. He was charged with capital murder Wednesday.

The Houston Police Department responded to 12100 Buffalo Speedway on Oct. 8, 2023, and found two men who had been shot to death.

The men were identified as 47-year-old Robert Boyd and 27-year-old Darryl Lewis.

Police said both men had been abducted from the 12500 block of Ashford Meadow Drive, shot and left the men on the Buffalo Speedway connector road.