Houston optometrist office robbed, search underway for suspects

Houston
HOUSTON - The search is underway for two men who robbed an optometrist office.

It happened on Beechnut, near the West Loop.

Police say one of the suspects stayed at the door, while the other approached the counter with a gun and demanded money.

The employees complied and handed him money from the cash drawer.

Both suspects took off in a black four-door sedan.

Investigators believe the case is related to another robbery earlier this month at an eye care store on San Felipe.