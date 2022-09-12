Expand / Collapse search

2 men robbed outside Houston convenience store

Houston
Houston police are looking for suspects after two men were robbed outside of a Houston convenience store.

HOUSTON - Police want you to look at some video of two men who robbed someone outside a store in southwest Houston

It happened last month in a convenience store parking lot on Ranchester, near Town Park Drive. 

Surveillance video shows the two suspects get out of a Chevy suburban and approached the victims, who were sitting outside.

One suspect pulled out a gun and demands their money. 

Investigators say they have a license plate to the vehicle, but have not identified the suspects. 