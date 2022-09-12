2 men robbed outside Houston convenience store

Police want you to look at some video of two men who robbed someone outside a store in southwest Houston.



It happened last month in a convenience store parking lot on Ranchester, near Town Park Drive.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects get out of a Chevy suburban and approached the victims, who were sitting outside.



One suspect pulled out a gun and demands their money.

Investigators say they have a license plate to the vehicle, but have not identified the suspects.