2 men robbed outside Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - Police want you to look at some video of two men who robbed someone outside a store in southwest Houston.
It happened last month in a convenience store parking lot on Ranchester, near Town Park Drive.
Surveillance video shows the two suspects get out of a Chevy suburban and approached the victims, who were sitting outside.
One suspect pulled out a gun and demands their money.
Investigators say they have a license plate to the vehicle, but have not identified the suspects.