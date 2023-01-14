Houston officer shot at during attempted traffic stop, police searching area for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after he shot at an officer and left the scene.

Preliminary information is a Houston Police Department officer was performing a traffic stop on Cambury Drive around 7 p.m. when he was shot at. The suspect then ran away on foot towards the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard.

The officer was luckily not hit.

HPD Commanders say they are on their way to the location to search for the suspect.

Officials are asking the public to please avoid the area as the search for the suspect continues.