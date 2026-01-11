Sugar Land suspects recaptured following aggravated robbery and jail escape

article

The Brief Four suspects are back in custody after robbing a Sugar Land CVS at gunpoint, assaulting a clerk, and later escaping from a local jail. A jailer was hospitalized in stable condition after being assaulted during the escape; the suspects now face charges including escape and attempted murder. All four men have been identified and are being transferred to Fort Bend County Jail as the investigation into the robbery and breakout continues.



The Sugar Land Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at CVS in the Greatwood area.

Store clerk assaulted

What we know:

The incident happened in the early morning of Sunday, January 11, 2026, at approximately 1:56 a.m. when four male suspects entered the CVS located in the 1400 block of Crabb River Rd.

Sugar Land city officials tell FOX 26 that the suspects physically assaulted the store clerk before fleeing with a bag of cash. The clerk sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital transport.

Houston police were notified, and a pursuit ensued, resulting in a suspect being apprehended. Through coordinated efforts with HPD, all four suspects are now in custody and face multiple charges.

Suspects overpower jailer in escape

Dig deeper:

Earlier this afternoon, at approximately 4:50 p.m., a Sugar Land Police Department jailer went to check on one of the four suspects detained from the morning's aggravated robbery arrest but as the jailer opened the jail cell, he was assaulted.

City officials state the suspect was able to release the other prisoners, and they escaped, but at approximately 6:20 p.m., the four suspects were located and taken back into custody.

Suspects recaptured and identified

All four suspects will be transported to the Fort Bend County Jail and face additional charges ranging from escape to attempted murder.

The names and ages of the suspects are as follows:

19-year-old Edmound Guillory

17-year-old Desean Dillard

18-year-old Devontae Simon

17-year-old Clayton Johnson

What's next:

The jailer was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation.