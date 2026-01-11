Sugar Land suspects recaptured following aggravated robbery and jail escape
SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Sugar Land Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at CVS in the Greatwood area.
Store clerk assaulted
What we know:
The incident happened in the early morning of Sunday, January 11, 2026, at approximately 1:56 a.m. when four male suspects entered the CVS located in the 1400 block of Crabb River Rd.
Sugar Land city officials tell FOX 26 that the suspects physically assaulted the store clerk before fleeing with a bag of cash. The clerk sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital transport.
Houston police were notified, and a pursuit ensued, resulting in a suspect being apprehended. Through coordinated efforts with HPD, all four suspects are now in custody and face multiple charges.
Suspects overpower jailer in escape
Dig deeper:
Earlier this afternoon, at approximately 4:50 p.m., a Sugar Land Police Department jailer went to check on one of the four suspects detained from the morning's aggravated robbery arrest but as the jailer opened the jail cell, he was assaulted.
City officials state the suspect was able to release the other prisoners, and they escaped, but at approximately 6:20 p.m., the four suspects were located and taken back into custody.
Suspects recaptured and identified
All four suspects will be transported to the Fort Bend County Jail and face additional charges ranging from escape to attempted murder.
The names and ages of the suspects are as follows:
- 19-year-old Edmound Guillory
- 17-year-old Desean Dillard
- 18-year-old Devontae Simon
- 17-year-old Clayton Johnson
What's next:
The jailer was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.
The case remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Sugar Land city officials.