A man is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her cousin to death before turning the gun on himself in east Houston.

Officials say the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Choate Circle in Oak Meadows around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, it appears the ex-boyfriend showed up at the house and argued with his ex-girlfriend.

During that argument, police say he shot her and shot her male cousin. Police say it appears he then shot himself.

When authorities arrived, they found the woman dead at the scene.

The ex-boyfriend was also found shot at the scene and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say.

While police were investigating, they were notified that another man with a gunshot wound had been taken to the fire station by private vehicle. He was then transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The woman and the two men are all believed to be in their early 20s.

Police say the shooting appears to be a domestic incident, and they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.