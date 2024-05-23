Harris County shooting: 16-year-old killed following road rage incident

A 16-year-old was killed following what officials say stemmed from a road rage incident.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, they were called out to the 2100 block of Brea Crest Street in reference to a homicide investigation.

Officials said Harris County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies were called out to the area after 911 dispatch received a call advising a juvenile male had been shot during a weapons disturbance stemming from a road rage incident.

Authorities said family and friends attempted to take the 16-year-old and while they were on the way to the hospital, they saw an EMS vehicle and flagged them down.

The 16-year-old, later identified as Jacob Padron, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Another part of the incident occurred when 911 wa contacted and reported the incident as well from a different location.

Officials stated that Homicide investigators and CSU responded to four different locations to conduct their investigation.

Several interviews were conducted, along with viewing multiple security videos to try and gather all the information possible to determine what happened.

Officials said, according to witnesses, it all started when one vehicle began to follow another vehicle.

Padron and another young male were driving home and once the two vehicles arrived on Brea Crest Street, an argument began, which led to gunfire.

Multiple shots were fired from the vehicle and from the front yard of the home, officials stated.

It's unclear who started firing first. However, during the shootout, Jacob was struck in the torso.

Investigators said it's still unclear who the shooter was that was firing from the home.

All individuals involved agreed to be interviewed and multiple firearms were recovered and will be tested.

Numerous casings were also recovered by investigators from the front yard, driveway, and street near the home.

The case will be referred to a grand jury pending autopsy and ballistic results.

