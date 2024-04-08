Salvador Casillas Aguiano, 62, was charged with murder in a fatal Sunday, April 7 shooting. One man was shot and killed around 1:50 p.m. at Quay Point Apartments located at 3925 Arlington Square.

According to HPD detectives, officers responded to a call of a shooting and found a man unresponsive lying in the parking lot.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation, witness statements, and evidence from the scene identified Casillas-Anguiano as the suspect in this case.

Casillas-Anguiano originally fled the scene, but later turned himself in.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office was contacted and Casillas-Anguiano was arrested and charged for his role in the shooting.