The Friendswood Police Department needs your help locating a missing elderly man who was last seen on June 3.

Officials are looking for 69-year-old Michael Paul Ruff.

A family friend reported seeing Michael in the 1200 block of Binz Street in Houston on June 3rd. (Photo: Friendswood Police Department )

Micheal was seen at his residence in Friendswood on the morning of May 31 at 2:00 a.m. He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 178 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue pants, and white tennis shoes.

In addition to his disappearance, authorities say Michael’s black bicycle is also missing. A family friend reported seeing him in the 1200 block of Binz Street on June 3. The friend noted that Michael had blood on his shirt and a scratch on his face. Since then, his family members have been actively searching for him.

Due to his history of mental illness, Michael Paul Ruff is considered an endangered missing person. He may use the last name Gardner.

Anyone with information on Micheal 's whereabouts is asked to call Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300.