A 12-year-old boy with autism has been missing from northwest Harris County for a week, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Authorities say Keylan Roberson, 12, was last seen in the 10500 block of Walnut Glen Drive on June 3.

Keylan Roberson (Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office)

He was wearing a black shirt and red shorts at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pct. 4 or local law enforcement.