Houston METRO crash: One killed in crash involving METRO Rail

Authorities are investigating after a person was killed involving a Houston METRO Rail train.

Details are limited, but officials said the incident occurred at East Crosstimbers Street and Fulton Street just after 4:30 p.m.

Drivers in the area are urged to avoid the area while officials remain on the scene.

Photo from the scene.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.