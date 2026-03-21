Suspected meteorite crashes into Houston woman's home amid citywide reports of 'boom'

The Brief Social media was buzzing with reports of a loud noise and shaking houses. A woman notified FOX 26 of a potential meteorite that broke through her roof. NASA is not confirming reports of a meteor at this time.



Following reports of a loud "boom" and houses shaking the Houston area on Saturday, a woman says a potential piece of the answer may have been what crashed through her roof.

Potential meteorite in Houston woman's home

What they're saying:

Social media was buzzing with questions about a noise sounding like thunder or an explosion shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Brenham Fire Department said they responded to reports of a possible explosion, but they did not find proof that one happened.

Some speculated whether the noise came from a meteor or a sonic boom.

As the questions continued, a woman contacted FOX 26 claiming a meteorite crashed through her roof. Sherrie James says she contacted the Ponderosa Fire Department for help.

Fire Captain Tyler Ellingham confirmed that he responded to James' call. The captain's team found what they say is an unusual rock.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Photos courtesy of Sherrie James)

Since there was no construction or trees nearby, the fire department believes the rock is a part of the alleged meteor that was heard around Houston.

FOX 26 has contacted NASA to confirm reports of a meteor, but they couldn't confirm anything as of this report.

This is a developing news report. We will update when any information is available.