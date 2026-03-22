NASA: Houston 'booms' caused by meteor; meteorites may be in the area

The Brief NASA says a meteor broke apart, causing the "booms" heard around Houston on Saturday. Researchers say more meteorites may have landed north of Houston. One woman contacted FOX 26 about a possible meteorite crashing through her roof.



NASA now believes that a meteor was the cause of the loud "booms" heard across Houston on Saturday. They also say pieces of that meteor could still be in the area.

Houston meteor suggested by NASA

What they're saying:

Social media was buzzing Saturday afternoon after people in Greater Houston reported loud "booms" and houses shaking.

Some speculated whether the noise came from a meteor or a sonic boom. According to NASA, the answer is "both."

Data suggests that a meteor did fly across Texas at about 35,000 mph. The meteor is believed to have weighed about a ton with a three-foot diameter.

The meteor then broke apart in the Bammel area, causing "a pressure wave that caused booms heard by some in the area."

It's now believed that those meteorites may have fallen north of Houston, between Willowbrook and Northgate Crossing.

Click here for a summary of the potential meteorite falls.

Click here for steps on how to find meteorites.

‘You could tell there’s something different'

Dig deeper:

As questions and speculations were circulating around social media on Saturday, a Houston woman called FOX 26 claiming a meteorite had crashed through her roof.

Sherrie James turned to the Ponderosa Fire Department for help. Fire Captain Tyler Ellingham confirmed that he responded to James' call, and the rock in her home was unusual.

Since there was no construction or trees nearby, the fire department believes the rock is a part of the meteor that was heard around Houston.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Photos courtesy of Sherrie James)