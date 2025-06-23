Houston men arrested for alleged U-Haul truck theft in League City

The Brief Three men – Delvin William, 30, Chance Stafford, 29, and Marcell Williams, 28 – were all charged with allegedly stealing a U-Haul box truck. The men did not stop the truck when police tried to initiate a stop, officials say. Authorities say they found multiple boxes of fireworks inside the stolen U-Haul truck.



Three men from Houston were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in a stolen U-Haul box truck and possibly burglarizing a fireworks stand.

Delvin William, 30, Chance Stafford, 29, and Marcell Williams, 28, were all placed in custody by League City police officers.

League City fireworks theft in U-haul

The backstory:

Around 1:50 a.m. on June 21, League City Police Department officers were alerted by the Flock Safety system about a stolen U-Haul box truck going northbound in the 2500 block of S Gulf Freeway.

Officer David saw the truck going north near the 200 block of South Gulf Freeway, officials report. He got behind the truck and waited for back-up officers to arrive before initiating a stop.

Police report once back-up officers arrived, Officer Davis initiated the stop, but the driver, identified as William, sped up to the ramp of the 19000 block of S Gulf Freeway. The U-Haul truck hit a curb and slowed down, but while the box truck was still moving, William and the other two passengers, later identified as Stafford and Williams, got out of the vehicle and ran across the lanes of Gulf Freeway towards Braybrook Mall, officials said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Delvin William

League City police report they soon located the three men with the help of officials from Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office and the Houston Police Department.

While searching the U-Haul, police say they found multiple boxes of fireworks. League City police and Galveston County Sheriff's deputies began looking at fireworks stands in the Dickinson/Galveston County area.

Authorities found one stand in Galveston County was burglarized and deputies are investigating the incident.

What we know:

William was charged with Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle with a $25,000 bond and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity out of Galveston County with a $50,000 bond.

Stafford was charged with three outstanding felony warrants out of Harris County for Money Laundering withj a $25,000 bond, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity with a $25,000 bond, Credit/Debit Card Abuse with a $10,000 bond, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity out of Galveston County with a $50,000 bond.

Williams was charged with Evading Arrest/Detention on Foot out of Harris County with a $2,500 bond and engaging in Organized Criminal Activity out of Galveston County with a $50,000 bond.