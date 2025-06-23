Six massage parlors across Texas shut down in human trafficking investigation

article

The Brief The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has ordered the emergency closure of six massage establishments owned by Wanli Peng due to suspected human trafficking. Investigations found evidence of sexual services being advertised, unlicensed individuals working, and employees living on-site at these businesses. This action is part of broader efforts enabled by House Bill 3579, which grants TDLR the authority to immediately close massage businesses suspected of human trafficking.



The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has ordered the emergency closure of six illicit massage establishments across North, West and Southeast Texas, effective June 16, 2025, due to suspected human trafficking. All six businesses are owned by the same individual, Wanli Peng.

A TDLR investigation uncovered advertisements for sexual services connected to the establishments. Investigators also found a range of other violations, including employees living on-site, unlicensed individuals performing massages, and the presence of sexual paraphernalia and role-playing costumes. None of the locations had the required client consultation documents.

Businesses Ordered to Cease Operations

What we know:

The six establishments subject to the six-month emergency closure order are:

Massage A+, 3211 W. Wadley Ave., Ste. 12, Midland

Healing Garden Massage, 956 S. Fry Rd., Katy

Massage Pro 1, 2150 FM 2920 Rd., Ste. 200, Spring

Massage Invite, 2685 Highway 6 S., Houston

Yu Spa, 2001 Coit Rd., Ste. 169, Plano

YY Spa, 501 Birdwell Ln., Ste. 17, Big Spring

Peng, along with Houston P&L Massage Therapy, PLLC, and Dallas Health Care Enterprise, LLC, have been ordered to halt operations at these locations and are prohibited from opening new massage establishments at the same addresses.

Prior Incidents and Ongoing Efforts

Dig deeper:

In addition to the current closures, Yu Spa in Plano was previously investigated after a customer reported inappropriate touching by an employee. An employee was subsequently arrested for prostitution after offering sexual services to an undercover police officer.

Peng also owns two other illicit massage businesses. He surrendered his license for Morris Spa in Flower Mound following investigations that revealed signs of human trafficking. A joint investigation between TDLR and Dallas Police also found signs of human trafficking at Chi Kung Foot Spa in Dallas, where Peng was operating without a license.

Since late 2023, the TDLR has issued 49 emergency orders related to human trafficking, affecting 68 locations and leading to the revocation of licenses for 51 illicit massage establishments.

Legislative Impact

Big picture view:

The TDLR's authority to issue such emergency orders stems from House Bill 3579, which went into effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

This legislation, proposed by State Rep. Benjamin Bumgarner and State Sen. Phil King, empowers the TDLR's executive director to immediately halt operations at any massage establishment if law enforcement or TDLR find evidence or indicators of human trafficking.

Reporting Suspected Human Trafficking

What you can do:

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is encouraged to contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). In emergency situations or if someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert authorities. Complaints about TDLR-regulated businesses suspected of human trafficking can also be filed directly with the department.