Houston medical experts discuss increase in Covid-19 cases across the country

As the U.S. case of Covid-19 hit records, local health officials say what is happening in areas like El Paso and the Valley can certainly happen here.

“We’ve noticed in Harris County, over the last couple of weeks, especially that cases are seeming to increase, also what is being seen in the rest of the country and the positivity rate in our community has also increased,” said Dr. Maria Rivera with Harris County Public Health.

The positivity rate for the county is now at 8.3% and we are still at level red on the county’s risk gauge, meaning the health department is still suggesting residents to stay home.

“We’re still in threat level red and the recommendations still stand to try to avoid large groups,” said Rivera.

On Thursday, the Texas Medical Center admitted 117 new Covid-19 patients. Last week, they averaged about 102, compared to last month in October, the average number of Covid-19 patients per day was 76.

“The percent of hospital use can sometimes be a lagging indicator. So we first see an increase in the number of cases, we see the positivity rate rise and then we start seeing the hospitalization,” said Rivera.

Houston’s positivity rate is also up, currently at 6.7%.

Friday, the Houston Health Department reported 475 new cases and five new deaths.

“El Paso is no different than the people here in Houston. Certainly not biological— so what is happening in El Paso can certainly happen here in Houston,” said Dr. David Persse with the Houston Health Dept.

As social venues continue to open, Houstonians are getting Covid fatigued.

Harris County says, millennials, those in their 20’s, are contracting the virus at a higher rate.

