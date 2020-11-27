Houston mayor not ruling out possible curfew

"I've learned you just don't take anything off the table," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

What the mayor is referring to is a curfew.

Skyrocketing Coronavirus cases in El Paso and San Antonio have led to curfews in those cities.

Could Houston be next? That the mayor says depends on what our COVID positivity rate looks like two weeks from now.

That's how long it will take to see what happened over the Thanksgiving holiday.

"I do want to thank the thousands of families who did respond, who didn't come together, who did stay away,," Turner said.

Turner is asking Houstonians who traveled to areas with high community spread numbers to self quarantine as soon as they return to town or get tested four to five days after returning.

He says the same thing goes for Houstonians who entertained relatives who traveled from areas with high COVID 19 cases.

"It's the virus that dictates," said the Mayor. "Our behavior dictates what our next steps should be."

We've come too far Turner says to let our guard down now.

"We're too close,' he said. "What a shame it would be to lose loved ones when we're on the brink of having a vaccine distributed."

So what are the deciding factors for a curfew to be in place? The positivity rate in a couple of weeks and our own actions.

"If people will not be conscious and responsive of what's taking place out here then you kind of force people's hands and I hope it doesn't get to that point," Turner said. "We shall see."

