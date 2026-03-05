Expand / Collapse search

Procession for late deputy expected to cause traffic in Katy on Friday

Updated  March 5, 2026 5:41pm CST
    • A funeral procession will take place Friday morning for fallen Fort Bend Deputy Kenneth Lewis.
    • The procession is expected to cause delays on SH-99 and I-10.
    • A reward is being offered for information on the hit-and-run driver who struck the deputy.

HOUSTON - The funeral procession for the late Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis is expected to cause traffic on Katy-area highways Friday morning.

Katy traffic: Procession for fallen deputy

What we know:

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office shared that Dep. Lewis' funeral procession will take place at 8 a.m. Friday.

The procession will travel from Schmidt's Funeral Home to Second Baptist Church — West Campus. It will travel north on SH-99, then east on the Katy Freeway.

Drivers in the area at that time are being advised to expect delays and allow the procession to pass safely.

Deadly hit-and-run

The backstory:

Dep. Kenneth Lewis died days after a hit-and-run late last month in west Houston. It happened on West Katy Freeway near North Eldridge Parkway.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Feb. 21, Dep. Lewis was off-duty but in uniform when he stopped to help drivers who were involved in a crash. As he was helping, a separate vehicle struck him and fled the scene.

Dep. Lewis was pronounced deceased two days later.

The suspect vehicle is described by investigators as a black or dark-colored Honda sedan.

What we don't know:

There is no information or description of the hit-and-run suspect.

Reward offered

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. 

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. 

All tipsters remain anonymous. 

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

The Source: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Crime Stoppers, and previous FOX 26 reporting.

