Procession for late deputy expected to cause traffic in Katy on Friday
HOUSTON - The funeral procession for the late Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis is expected to cause traffic on Katy-area highways Friday morning.
What we know:
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office shared that Dep. Lewis' funeral procession will take place at 8 a.m. Friday.
The procession will travel from Schmidt's Funeral Home to Second Baptist Church — West Campus. It will travel north on SH-99, then east on the Katy Freeway.
Drivers in the area at that time are being advised to expect delays and allow the procession to pass safely.
Deadly hit-and-run
The backstory:
Dep. Kenneth Lewis died days after a hit-and-run late last month in west Houston. It happened on West Katy Freeway near North Eldridge Parkway.
Shortly before 4 a.m. on Feb. 21, Dep. Lewis was off-duty but in uniform when he stopped to help drivers who were involved in a crash. As he was helping, a separate vehicle struck him and fled the scene.
Dep. Lewis was pronounced deceased two days later.
The suspect vehicle is described by investigators as a black or dark-colored Honda sedan.
What we don't know:
There is no information or description of the hit-and-run suspect.
Reward offered
What you can do:
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured.
Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
All tipsters remain anonymous.
Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
The Source: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Crime Stoppers, and previous FOX 26 reporting.