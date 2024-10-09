The Brief Mayor Whitmire successfully obtained a $50 million grant from Republican state leaders, providing crucial funds for disaster debris removal and averting a proposed tax hike. The announcement led to Council Member Sally Alcorn and others retracting their plans to increase property taxes, praising the mayor's efforts to secure state support. While the grant offers temporary relief, Council Member Alcorn emphasized the need for long-term financial strategies to address Houston’s demands for more public safety personnel and infrastructure improvements.



Facing a handful of Council Members looking to jack up taxes to fill a looming budget hole, Houston Mayor John Whitmire stunned City leaders by announcing he'd launched a "Hail Mary" plea to Republican State leaders and hit pay dirt in the form of a $50 million grant for disaster debris removal.

"This is an announcement that we are not kicking the can down the road any longer....The only thing we have to fear is fear itself," said Whitmire.

The infusion of cash from the State Capitol was greeted with gratitude, prompting Council Member Sally Alcorn and her allies to pull down their proposal to raise property tax bills by more than $100 per year for the average household.

"So thanks for not avoiding the problem, because it's not coming at fiscal peril for us, because you went to Austin and you got the money, and I'm very grateful," said Alcorn.

"Mayor, appreciate the Hail Mary, not that I didn't have faith in you," said Council Member Joaquin Martinez.

"Mayor, you have relationships. Thank you for bringing in this Hail Mary, we are so incredibly grateful," said Council Member Letitia Plummer.

Acorn, who led the effort to raise rates, says the cash infusion from Austin offers temporary financial respite, but not long term relief, for a City which desperately needs more cops, firefighters, and updated infrastructure.

"In order to be fiscally responsible, we must look at the revenue side of the equation," said Alcorn.

The Mayor says clearing waste, duplication and corruption from municipal government is the necessary path to "public buy-in" for a tax increase.

In the meantime, Whitmire, who served as Dean of the Texas Senate before winning election as Houston Mayor, says he's planning to tap additional funding from old friends in high places.

"I think this is just the first step of many where Austin will assist us. Austin knows how Houston goes is how the state of Texas goes," said Whitmire.

State Senator Paul Bettencourt says Whitmire was given the funds because "he is practicing good, fiscally conservative policy."

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick also issued a statement saying, "In the wake of natural disasters, Texans know best how to help Texans," said Patrick.