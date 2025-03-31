Inhaled insulin offers hope for diabetes management

The Brief Inhaled insulin, known as Afrezza, provides a needle-free option for managing Type 1 diabetes. The treatment is currently approved for adults, with promising studies for children. Dr. Veena Watwe from the Endocrine and Psychiatry Center in Houston highlights the benefits and effectiveness of inhaled insulin. Charlene Lucas shares her positive experience with this innovative treatment.



Inhaled insulin has been available for about a decade, offering a rapid-acting alternative to traditional insulin shots. While it's been around a while, many patients don't know about it because it's not commercially advertised. It is taken during meals and leaves the system within two hours.

Charlene Lucas, a Type 1 diabetes patient, has found it life-changing, especially when traveling or dining out.

Afrezza released their latest study "Inhale 3" and say they show inhaled insulin to be as effective as traditional insulin shots or insulin pumps.

Patient calls inhaled insulin ‘a life-changer’

The backstory:

Charlene Lucas was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 7, facing the challenges of multiple daily injections. Over the years, advancements in technology, including insulin pumps and inhaled insulin, have significantly improved her quality of life.

What they're saying:

"When I was younger, I was taking seven to 10 shots a day, and I took my short-acting and my long-acting insulin, but all together, and my skins all knotted up where I was taking shots. For me, inhaled insulin is a life-changer and wish I could've known about it sooner," shares Charlene.

Dr. Veena Watwe shares that her patients love it!

"This is a great option that people don't always think about patients, don't think about doctors, don't think about again, probably, you know, because there's no advertisement, it's not talked about much, but it's a great product," shares Dr. Watwe.

What to know about inhaled insulin

By the numbers:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 40 million people in the U.S. are living with diabetes.

Nearly 12% of Americans have diabetes.

The CDC reports almost 9 million Americans don't realize they have diabetes.

Inhaled insulin has been available for about 10 years.

The treatment is currently approved for adults over 18.

Big picture view:

Inhaled insulin represents a significant advancement in diabetes care, offering a needle-free alternative that can simplify daily management. As awareness grows, more patients may benefit from this innovative treatment. More people need to get tested for diabetes because millions don't realize they have it and not treating it can lead to life-long problems.

Why you should care:

Inhaled insulin provides a discreet and rapid-acting option for managing diabetes, potentially improving the quality of life for millions of patients. Understanding all available treatment options can empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health.

The other side:

While inhaled insulin offers a convenient option, it is not suitable for everyone, particularly those with chronic lung issues. Traditional methods like insulin shots and pumps remain the gold standard for many patients.

Dig deeper:

For more information on inhaled insulin and other diabetes treatments, visit Dr. Veena Watwe's website at https://www.myprivia.com/endocrineandpsychiatry.