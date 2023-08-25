Houston police are searching for one man wanted in the deadly shooting of his own daughter.

Rafael Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez, 42, is wanted by HPD for the deaths of Josue Geovanni Argueta Giron, 45, and his 21-year-old daughter, Wendy Guadalupe Guzman.

According to authorities, around 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 18, Gonzalez was at the apartment he lives at with Guzman at 10200 West Bellfort Boulevard. He allegedly shot and killed her while she was getting ready for work.

About an hour later at 6:35 a.m., Giron was in the garage of his home at 10235 Grove Glen Drive also getting ready to go to work. A neighbor told authorities they heard gunshots coming from the Giron's garage next door.

Officials believe he was shot multiple times by Gonzalez. Giron was pronounced dead on the scene.

Gonzalez was said to have known Giron for many years and was an employee of his.

Witnesses described the suspect, now identified as Gonzalez as a Hispanic male, driving an alleged dark-colored GMC Yukon which has been recovered.

Houston police say Gonzalez is charged with capital murder in the deaths.

Gonzalez remains at large and investigators believe he may have shaved his head to change his appearance. He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rafael Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez, also known as "Rafa," is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.