Houston shooting: Person possibly shot in garage, police believe was targeted

Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a possible targeted shooting near Meadows Place.

Details are limited, but according to HPD, they received reports about a shooting around 6:40 a.m. at 10235 Grove Glen Drive.

A neighbor told authorities they heard gunshots coming from the garage next door and one person was on the ground, shot.

Officials say that the possible suspect in the shooting was seen driving away in a black SUV. HPD believed the shooting was targeted and not a drive by.

There has been no update on the condition of the gunshot victim.

Law enforcement is investigating the shooting.